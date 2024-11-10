James Gunn has not directed any of the Creature Commandos episodes

HQ

Next month, the DC Universe officially kicks off. We don't have to wait until July for Superman to arrive or to watch the currently being filmed second season of Peacemaker, no, we simply have to turn our attention to the animated series Creature Commandos, which will arrive on Max starting from this December.

The show is basically a supernatural Suicide Squad, and with it being the inaugural offering for the DC Universe, you may be wondering if and how co-DC boss James Gunn is involved. It turns out, while having a degree of an involvement with the series, he did not direct any of the episodes and instead offloaded that task to various others.

Speaking on Threads, Gunn stated: "I'm also not director on Creature Commandos for the record. I only directed the primary actors voice recordings and oversaw the proceedings. Another group of talented folks directed the episodes, and @deanlorey led the charge."

The exact list of directors has yet to be confirmed, but if Creature Commandos does interest you, you can head over here to find the latest trailer. For those in the UK wondering how/if they will be able to watch the series, that remains unclear as currently no broadcaster is attached to the series and planning to air it in December.