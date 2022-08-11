James Gunn has "multiple" DC projects besides Peacemaker: Season 2

HQ

James Gunn has really been on a roll with DC, doing last years entertaining The Suicide Squad, and also this years breakout hit-show Peacemaker. Currently he is finishing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which premieres in May next year), but has said previously that he will work exclusively with DC for a few years afterwards.

We already knew that he has a second season of Peacemaker brewing, but also that there is another project. Now it turns out it's actually 'projects', as there are "multiple" of them. This was revealed in an article over at The Hollywood Reporter in which James Gunn himself confirms that none of his projects are affected by Warner's new strategy for DC - something that has led to cancellations, most notably of the Batgirl movie.

Recently, we reported that the two animated shows My Adventures with Superman and Harley Quinn will also proceed as planned. Three other confirmed surviving productions are the two upcoming live-action movies Black Canary and Blue Beetle, as well as the live-action series Green Lantern.