James Gunn has broken ground on his next DC Universe project

HQ

Work on the first chapter of the DC Universe stewarded by James Gunn and Peter Safran is well underway, as following Creature Commandos wrapping up, this summer will deliver Superman and Peacemaker: Season 2. After this, we can expect Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in 2026, a Clayface film from Mike Flanagan, a Lanterns TV series in 2026, a Waller show, more from Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle, a Booster Gold series, a Paradise Lost series, and a Batman: Brave and the Bold, The Authority, and a Swamp Thing movie. While many of the former projects in this list have directors and creators attached, many of the latter ones remain unclaimed, but it looks like head honcho Gunn will helm at least one of them.

This has been confirmed in a Threads comment by Gunn where he notes that his current time is spent finishing post-production on Superman and Peacemaker, while also writing a new DC Studios project. The exact project in question remains unclear, but considering Gunn has often excelled in delivering ensemble cast movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, many believe that it could be The Authority that Gunn is breaking narrative ground on.

For those unaware of who The Authority are, this is a collection of superheroes who unlike the Justice League, who operate with morals, get the job done by any means necessary. Essentially, on the morality scale, they exist somewhere between the righteous Justice League and the criminal crews of the Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos.

Often dubbed the Anti-Justice League.

At the same time, the Batman: Brave and the Bold film is a massive one for DC as it will introduce their many Batman (since Robert Pattinson's currently exists as an Elseworlds Batman, although maybe not forever...), so perhaps Gunn will look to take this one on his shoulders too, as he has done with Superman.

As per exactly what Gunn has said, he stated: "The bulk of my time is dealing with post-production on Superman and Peacemaker, but I'm also spending a fair amount of time pre-writing my next DC Studios project and watching dailies and offering ideas on the other projects. It's much less overwhelming than when I was directing."

Which DC Universe project do you hope Gunn will helm next?