James Gunn has an "encouraging" update about Wonder Woman in the DCU

But he's not yet willing to share it publicly.

HQ

While the focus right now is on Superman, and soon will be on Peacemaker and Supergirl for James Gunn's DCU, of course plenty of other heroes will soon be making their debuts in this refreshed universe. With it all being connected, fans are looking forward to the introductions of big names like Aquaman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman.

James Gunn apparently has an "encouraging" bit of news to share, as he wrote on Threads, but can't quite reveal it right now. That's all he had to say on the matter recently, responding to a fan question under the new trailer for Superman.

As mentioned, it's likely the case that Gunn doesn't want to share news about another huge name in DC because the focus right now is to get Superman out there in the open. Once we have our big kick off for this new DCU, it's likely we'll hear more and more about the other upcoming films and characters within it.

