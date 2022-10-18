James Gunn has a secret DC movie project

HQ

James Gunn is still busy working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which premieres in May 2023. But he has made no secret that he will work a whole lot more with DC after that, doing both a second season of Peacemaker, and also another TV series. Now it turns out it might be more than that.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn has both pitched a movie idea to the DC bosses and "possibly more". There are a lot of things happening in DC right now, and it could somehow be related to some of the minor characters of Black Adam, as Gunn loves to tell stories about somewhat flawed superheroes that haven't had as much of a spotlight. Another reasonable guess is that it is somehow related to last year's The Suicide Squad, which Gunn both wrote and directed.

In the more wishful department, it could also have something to do with Superman (played by Henry Cavill), who is seemingly once again considered for a new movie.