James Gunn hails Downey's return to Marvel as Doctor Doom: "A smart move"

"A smart move". This is how James Gunn, the current head of DC, expresses himself about the fact that Marvel chose to cast Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Doctor Doom In an interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused Gunn described this choice as smart and added "I was excited about it. And I also love Robert, so I think it's cool. I think it's a great idea, and I think there's no one better than him."

For Downey himself, the role of Doctor Doom will of course be a significant change from the past. But it's also a clear statement from Marvel and Disney themselves, a clear way to distance themselves from the previous plans and Jonathan Majors. However, the big question remains whether there will be enough separation between Downey in his new role, compared to his iconic portrayal of Iron Man.

What do you think about Downey playing Doctor Doom?