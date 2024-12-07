James Gunn had plans for several Guardians of the Galaxy spin-offs before leaving Marvel

HQ

During his time at Marvel Studios, James Gunn not only worked on the three Guardians of the Galaxy films but also considered several spin-off projects that never came to fruition. In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn revealed plans for a Ravagers series, a Rocket and Groot project, and Legendary Star-Lord.

He explained that the idea for Rocket and Groot eventually evolved into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where he felt a strong need to tell Rocket's story. Gunn also expressed his support for future Guardians projects even without his involvement, mentioning that Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, had sought his advice.

Gunn assured Pratt and the other cast members that they had his blessing to continue their roles and emphasized his excitement to see new stories with these characters, even if he isn't personally involved.

