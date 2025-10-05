James Gunn had a conversation with Danielle Brooks about the big Peacemaker Season 2 twist

HQ

We've got some big spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2 here, so if you're not caught up you might want to look away. As we now know, and had theorised for weeks prior, the alternate Earth Peacemaker finds himself in is actually led by Nazis.

This doesn't just have repercussions for Peacemaker himself, but also sees Adebayo chased through a sunlit suburb by a gang of racists at the end of the episode. While this is injected with Peacemaker's wacky humour, James Gunn wanted to make sure this content was okay to include, and had a conversation with actress Danielle Brooks beforehand about it.

"When I was first writing the episodes and I first finished the episode, I sent it to Danielle Brooks and we had a big conversation. I wanted to make sure she was okay with everything," he told GQ.

The Nazis aren't sympathetic in any way, really, and the twist comes into full effect when you see how the people of the alternate Earth treat someone like Adebayo. Fans seem to be pleased with the twist, as it appears Gunn has skirted around a topic that could have gone very wrong in the right way.