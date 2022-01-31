Cookies

James Gunn: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be "the last time people will see this team of Guardians"

The director touched on what will be next for the famed team of cosmic superheroes.

While there's no real way of knowing what the future will hold, it looks like one thing we can bet on is that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the final time we get to see this crew of cosmic superheroes on screen at once. As mentioned by director James Gunn in The Deadline Podcast, it has been stated that the upcoming movie will be the "last time" we get to see the team on the big screen.

"This is the end for us," said Gunn. "This is the last time people will see this team of Guardians. That's where we are."

Later on, Gunn continued with, "I just want to be true to the characters, and I want to be true to the story and I want to give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. So that is always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

It's still difficult to know whether this means the Guardians of the Galaxy will officially be done with Vol. 3, or rather if the characters will only be appearing as supporting roles in other movies going forward. Still, we'll have our answers soon enough, when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in cinemas around the world on May 23, 2023.

