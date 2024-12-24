James Gunn explains why Clayface won't clash with The Batman Part II

HQ

The Clayface movie seems to have come from nowhere. Despite Mike Flanagan showing his interest in the character years ago, only recently has it been properly picked up, even getting a release date as production is expected to start soon.

Speaking to Gizmodo, James Gunn explained how despite The Batman Part II and Clayface releasing within a month of each other, he has no worries about the films clashing. "Well, I mean, Clayface is in the DCU so it doesn't matter," he said.

Talking about Clayface coming together, Gunn said: "I didn't plan on making a Clayface movie. Mike [Flanagan] came in. He pitched this wonderful idea. I was like, 'Damn, I can't believe you got me to want to make a Clayface movie.' But he's got to write the script and who knows how that's going to work. He goes and he writes the script. First draft is great. Second draft is even better. And then I'm like, 'Let's do it.' So we found a place for it because if there's quality stuff, we can find a way to work it in."

Clayface premieres on the 11th of September, 2026.