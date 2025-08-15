James Gunn explains Superman's lightning-fast digital release

HQ

Superman is flying into people's living rooms at record speed — just over a month after its theatrical premiere, the film is now available to purchase digitally in the US. The decision to make it available so quickly seems to have gone down well with fans, even though the rapid shift to digital may slightly nibble away at box office earnings. But for James Gunn, it was a simple and logical move.

In an interview with Screen Rant, he explained that it was all about timing Superman's release to align with the new season of Peacemaker — since the two are connected.

"Well, it's very complicated, but the truth is it is because of Peacemaker. I originally thought Peacemaker was going to be coming out next month. There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that Peacemaker is coming out now. At the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see Superman that wanted to, even those people who couldn't get to a theater before Peacemaker. And that's really the reason for it."

The new season of Peacemaker arrives on August 21. Exactly when Superman will be released digitally outside the US is still unknown, so for now, the only way to see the high-flying hero take down villains abroad is on the big screen.