James Gunn dismisses rumors about Daniel Radcliffe as Clayface

There has been a lot of speculation recently regarding Daniel Radcliffe and whether he is being considered for the role of the villain Clayface in an upcoming DC film. However, James Gunn himself has now dismissed these as false rumors, while also clarifying that the project is still in a very early stage, where the casting process has not even begun.

"As we confirmed the other day, we're closing a deal with James to direct. Because we don't have a director yet, we haven't even started the casting process. Daniel is great, but we certainly haven't talked to or considered him. So this one is 100% false."

This is not the first time Radcliffe has been the subject of such speculation and rumors. He has previously been rumored to be Marvel's next Wolverine, a claim the actor has repeatedly denied—though he has also expressed that he is deeply flattered by the enthusiasm from fans.

Gunn also emphasized that Radcliffe is undoubtedly a fantastic actor, but there have been no conversations or discussions about him for the role of Clayface, and that such rumors are "100% false."

