James Gunn defends delay of "The Batman Part II" - "A five-year wait is standard"

HQ

DC Studios' head, James Gunn, has addressed fans' concerns over the delay of The Batman Part II to 2027. He noted that long gaps between sequels are common in Hollywood, citing examples like the seven-year gap between Alien and Aliens, fourteen years between The Incredibles films, and thirty-six years between the Top Gun movies.

Gunn explained that the delay is due to the lack of a completed script. He emphasized that the writing process takes as long as it needs, followed by approximately two years for pre-production, filming, and post-production for major films of this scale.

The first The Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson, grossed over $772 million worldwide. The sequel is set to begin filming in the third quarter of 2025 and is scheduled for release on October 1st, 2027.