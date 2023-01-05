James Gunn Debunks Wonder Woman DCU Rumour

HQ

James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC cinematic universe is going to bring some big changes, and already we've seen a few of them with the removal of Henry Cavill as Superman and Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. There has also been a rumour floating around the internet that Wonder Woman won't be in the new vision of DC movies for the first three years.

This does seem like an odd thing to do, considering Wonder Woman is one of the most recognisable superheroes around, yet James Gunn has took to Twitter to confirm that this rumour is not true.

Essentially then, this means we will be getting some sort of Wonder Woman appearance in the first three years of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC cinematic universe. This doesn't mean she'll necessarily be getting her own movie, though, as she could simply appear in a cameo.