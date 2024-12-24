James Gunn consults Zack Snyder

HQ

In a recent interview with Screen Brief, James Gunn revealed new insights about the process behind redesigning Superman's costume for the upcoming movie. While working on David Corenswet's portrayal of the Man of Steel, Gunn faced a major decision: Should Superman's classic red trunks make a comeback? Gunn admitted that he was torn over whether to include them, and even reached out to Zack Snyder, who had opted to remove the trunks for Man of Steel. Snyder shared that, after countless attempts, he never quite got the trunks to work for Henry Cavill's version of Superman.

Despite his initial doubts, Gunn ultimately decided to go with the red trunks, largely thanks to a suggestion from Corenswet himself. The actor, who was a fan of the classic look, explained that Superman, being an alien with extraordinary powers, wanted to be approachable to children rather than intimidating. Gunn, deeply impressed by Corenswet's perspective, embraced the idea, recognizing that it was a thoughtful approach to the character. The decision was made, and while some fans still prefer the modern, trunkless design, the trailer's overwhelmingly positive reaction suggests that Gunn made the right call.

With Superman set to hit theaters in July 2025, fans are eagerly awaiting how this classic element will fit into the modern take on the character. What do you think—are the red trunks a fitting touch for today's Superman, or should they have stayed in the past?