James Gunn consulted Zack Snyder to talk about Superman's undies

Ahead of the new Superman movie, many people were very curious about the new costume the hero would wear. Early on, we got a sneak peek of the logo, followed by the suit in photos and then video. If director James Gunn's version is anything to go by, it seems that he wanted to stay close to the comic book template, but the path to get there wasn't entirely straightforward.

In a Fandango interview (thanks ComicBook.com), Gunn explained what he wanted to avoid as well as what he wants to achieve with the new suit:

"The only thing I knew is that I didn't want [the suit] to look too much like a wet T-shirt. I didn't want to have muscles built into the suit. I wanted to create a world where metahumans actually existed, but also, that they wore these [suits] for various reasons, and that it was, in a way, a uniform."

The last movie version of Superman was famously played by Henry Cavill, who wore a suit without undies. Gunn went on to say that he talked to the creator of the previous DCU, Zack Snyder, to talk about Superman's underwear:

"One of the biggest questions was, 'Were we gonna have trunks, or were we gonna not have trunks?' I talked to Zack Snyder, who was like, 'I tried a billion different versions with the trunks, and at the end of the day, I tried it, but I just couldn't get there.' And I was feeling exactly the same way."

What do you think, do you like the new Superman suit, or should he drop the briefs?