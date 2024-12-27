James Gunn confirms The Batman 2 delay

HQ

Fans of The Batman were left disappointed after hearing that the sequel to the 2022 hit has been delayed until 2027. In response to questions on social media, James Gunn confirmed the delay but debunked speculation that it was due to Robert Pattinson's schedule. According to Gunn, the real reason for the delay is that the script for The Batman Part II is still not complete. He emphasized that it was better to take the necessary time to perfect the screenplay rather than rushing it into production just to meet a deadline.

Gunn explained that once the script is finished, the film will enter a lengthy pre-production and shooting process. Fans had speculated that Pattinson's involvement in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey might have been a factor in the delay, but Gunn made it clear that the hold-up is purely about the script's readiness. The sequel, which follows the massive success of the first film, is now scheduled to be released on October 1, 2027.

