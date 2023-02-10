James Gunn confirms support from Zack Snyder for the DCU

HQ

James Gunn recently took to Twitter to post an image of Swamp Thing, a character slated for a film in Gunn's upcoming DC Universe Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Under the post, a fan commented "#sellthesnyderversetonetflix", prompting Gunn to respond.

He said: "I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn't expressed any such interest (although we've discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn't expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he's doing (and, yes, we too have talked)."

Another fan asked "What y'all talk about?"

Gunn replied: "He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He's a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he's doing now."

Snyder is currently working on both a sequel film (titled Planet of the Dead) and a prequel anime series (titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas) as part of Netflix's Army of the Dead franchise, this being the work Gunn is referring to.