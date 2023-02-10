Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

James Gunn confirms support from Zack Snyder for the DCU

It comes after fan questions via Twitter.

HQ

James Gunn recently took to Twitter to post an image of Swamp Thing, a character slated for a film in Gunn's upcoming DC Universe Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Under the post, a fan commented "#sellthesnyderversetonetflix", prompting Gunn to respond.

He said: "I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn't expressed any such interest (although we've discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn't expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he's doing (and, yes, we too have talked)."

Another fan asked "What y'all talk about?"

Gunn replied: "He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He's a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he's doing now."

Snyder is currently working on both a sequel film (titled Planet of the Dead) and a prequel anime series (titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas) as part of Netflix's Army of the Dead franchise, this being the work Gunn is referring to.

