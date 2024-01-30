James Gunn confirms Milly Alcock is the new Supergirl in DCU

HQ

Last Thursday, Alex shared that Warner Bros. had narrowed its Supergirl candidates down to two, and now we know who came victorious out of that fight.

James Gunn has gone on Threads to confirm that House of Dragon's Milly Alcock will be the new Supergirl in upcoming DC movies and potential TV shows.

We won't get to see her as the lead in a movie for a while, as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow still is being written, but it sounds like she'll at least appear in Superman: Legacy when that premieres on the 11th of July, 2025.

What do you think about this choice?