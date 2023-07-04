James Gunn confirms he won't be at SDCC 2023

HQ

James Gunn has confirmed that he won't be going to this year's Comic-Con, but that he might make it to next year's event.

The writer and director confirmed the news over on his Instagram page (thanks, Gizmodo). This means that we're unlikely to get any big news around upcoming DC movies for Gunn's new universe at the event.

Once, we may have said this marks a great chance for Marvel to swoop in and make a great show, but it has already been confirmed that the MCU will not have a big presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Are you still looking forward to Comic-Con?