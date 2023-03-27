James Gunn confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 runtime

HQ

Over on Twitter, James Gunn has confirmed the runtime for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, stating that it will run for around 2 hours and 30 mins.

Gunn did say that this timing isn't exact but that it's around the 2 hour and 30 minute mark. He did promise viewers that there is no fat in the movie, though, and that the runtime is necessary to experience the full arc for every featured character.

At the end of his tweet, Gunn referred to the "trilogy plus" of Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Some thought this meant he was talking about another film, but Gunn then clarified he was including specials and the other MCU projects that the Guardians were included in as part of his "trilogy plus."

If Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 does run for 2 hours and 30 minutes, it will be the longest film in the trilogy. The first movie ran for 2 hours and 2 minutes, and its sequel added another 15 minutes on top of that, clocking in at 2 hours 17. Considering Avengers: Infinity War also runs for 2hr 29, we can expect a film of a similar scale and depth it seems.

Are you excited for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3?