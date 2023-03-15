James Gunn confirmed as Superman: Legacy director

When James Gunn announced the first movies and shows that will be a part of the new DC Universe, we were told a new Superman movie was set to truly start what's called Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. One of the reasons for this was that Gunn was the one writing it, and at least hoped to direct it. Hopes have now become reality.

Gunn has gone on Twitter to confirm that he's indeed directing Superman: Legacy. As if that wasn't enough to get you hyped, he continues by saying:

"Just because I write something doesn't mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I'm incredibly excited as we begin this journey."

An excited Gunn that will direct a movie set to premiere on his departed father's birthday. Is there even a chance this won't be good? (If you look past the fact that Henry Cavill won't return as Superman)