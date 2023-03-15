Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Superman: Legacy

James Gunn confirmed as Superman: Legacy director

The man with the plan is set to lead one of the first movies in the new DCEU.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

When James Gunn announced the first movies and shows that will be a part of the new DC Universe, we were told a new Superman movie was set to truly start what's called Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. One of the reasons for this was that Gunn was the one writing it, and at least hoped to direct it. Hopes have now become reality.

Gunn has gone on Twitter to confirm that he's indeed directing Superman: Legacy. As if that wasn't enough to get you hyped, he continues by saying:

"Just because I write something doesn't mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I'm incredibly excited as we begin this journey."

An excited Gunn that will direct a movie set to premiere on his departed father's birthday. Is there even a chance this won't be good? (If you look past the fact that Henry Cavill won't return as Superman)

Superman: Legacy

Related texts



Loading next content