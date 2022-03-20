James Gunn confirmed as a guest character in Harley Quinn: Season 3

HQ

It has been known for a few months that James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) will work exclusively with DC movies and TV series after finishing work on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. This includes a second season of Peacemaker, but also other things.

Exactly how focused Gunn is on DC was revealed from a recent panel discussion, where the co-creator and co-showrunner of the Harley Quinn series on HBO Max, Patrick Schumacker, announced that James Gunn will be a character in the third season of Harley Quinn. It turns out the cartoon Gunn is doing is a movie about Thomas Wayne (father of Bruce "Batman" Wayne).

The series is already pretty much crammed with Hollywood's finest voice actors, and here it will be Gunn himself playing the role of Gunn - something we assume he has some experience doing. We look forward to a whole lot of meta humour and fourth wall breaking jokes (as James Gunn directed The Suicide Squad in which Harley Quinn was a character) when season three starts at some point later this year.

We can highly recommend the Harley Quinn series as it is as brutal as it is funny, and will entertain anyone with a twisted sense of humour. Are you looking forward to seeing James Gunn play himself?

Thanks SlashFilm