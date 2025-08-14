James Gunn comments on whether Margot Robbie will be playing the DCU's Harley Quinn

James Gunn has commented on whether we'll see actress Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn in his version of the DCU. Since Suicide Squad in 2016, Robbie has played The Joker's psychotic sidekick in multiple projects, and remains a fan-favourite casting for her part as Harley.

However, Gunn remained somewhat coy when speaking with Entertainment Weekly about Robbie's return. "That will be revealed down the line," he said. But, Gunn also revealed that he wants to bring back another Suicide Squad member in Bloodsport at some point. "I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out. So we'll see what happens."

Robbie did work with Gunn on 2021's The Suicide Squad, and the co-head of the DCU does seem to like keeping actors he's worked with around for future projects, but considering Robbie is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood right now, we wouldn't be surprised if scheduling means a new Harley is on the cards.

Lady Gaga played a version of the character in last year's Joker sequel, but considering the lacklustre box office performance of that film, and its noted separation from any other DC project, we doubt she'll make a return.