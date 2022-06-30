Cookies

James Gunn: Chris Pratt is unspeakably kind to people

"There's a lot of stuff that people have literally just made up about him."

It's virtually impossible to defend yourself when huge mobs on social media decide that you are bad for whatever reason, whether it's true or just made up. One person who has got a taste of this is the actor Chris Pratt, who on several occasions has been attacked savagely for alleged political views and personal qualities.

The director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker) has previously said that Chris Pratt and John Cena are the two nicest people he has ever worked with, and in an interview over at Men's Health, he decided to defend Pratt again:

"It absolutely infuriates me. Chris is unspeakably kind to people; he goes out of his way to help kids. He's an especially loving father. And there's a lot of stuff that people have literally just made up about him—about his politics, about who he is, about what he believes of other people, you know?"

What is your perception on Chris Pratt, and what's his best role in your opinion?

