James Gunn believes there will be more Guardians of the Galaxy movies in the future

HQ

The Guardians of the Galaxy saga is over, at least in its current form, and with James Gunn leaving in favor of Warner and DC the future is uncertain for Star-Lord & Co. But Gunn himself is positive, and in an interview with Esquire Middle East he shares his thoughts on what's next for the Guardians. Even though Gunn doesn't think there will be a 'Vol. 4', he mentions that the Guardians of the Galaxy could come back but with different characters.

"I don't think there will ever be a 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4.' There's many reasons this group will not be back. There could be more 'Guardians' movies, but it won't be with this group."

Gunn went on to say how he would definitely like to see more Guardians movies himself.

"I think as long as somebody brings themselves to it, and doesn't just try to copy that style-I think it can be really amazing. And there's so many directors I would like to do that. And I would love to see it happen."

We already know that Chris Pratt is open to returning as Star-Lord, but when it comes to Gamora and Drax, the race seems to be over. Neither Dave Bautista nor Zoe Saldana are particularly keen to return and both have made it clear that they are done with Marvel.

What do you think a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy movie would look like?