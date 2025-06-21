James Gunn axes awkward Superman scene after Internet meltdown

HQ

There's been a bit of a mixed reaction to the trailer for the new Superman, but most people still seem genuinely curious and happy about the more traditional take on the Man of Steel—rather than the ultra-serious version of the hero we were served in Man of Steel.

However, one particular shot didn't go over so well: a clip where Corenswet flies over a snow-covered landscape with his face turned toward the camera. The internet collectively nearly wet itself laughing, because, let's be honest, it looked absolutely ridiculous.

Gunn, on the other hand, explained that the scene was created using drone footage with Corenswet in the foreground:

"The part of him flying, it was a photograph of his face and him flying. It was a photograph of a drone flying in front of an actual background. So all the pieces were real, but it was incorporated in kind of a funky way."

After the online backlash, Gunn has admitted the scene was out of place—so it's now been cut and won't be in the final version of the film hitting theaters on July 11.

What do you think about Gunn's decision—right call or a mistake?