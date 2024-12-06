James Gunn asked Ryan Reynolds to return as Green Lantern for his DC Universe

It's no secret that the Green Lantern movie from 2011 and starring Ryan Reynolds in the leading role was just a horrible film, in fact it's something that Reynolds himself has even joked and parodied a bunch throughout the years. However, as awful as that film was, now that James Gunn is in charge of the DC Universe, which just kicked off with Creature Commandos and will eventually include a Lanterns series, does this mean that we may see Reynolds back as Hal Jordan?

The simple answer is absolutely not. This was confirmed by Gunn in an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he presented a hilarious anecdote about when he just got the DC job and decided to contact Reynolds.

"One of the first people I talked to after I got the job was Ryan Reynolds. I'm like "you coming back?" He's like "get the fuck outta here."

Obviously the whole idea was a joke and Gunn wasn't actually hoping Reynolds would be interested in reprising his role as Green Lantern, which is probably a massive weight off Marvel's shoulders since Deadpool is now seemingly one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's hottest commodities.