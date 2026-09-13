James Gunn answers fan query about Tom Holland potentially joining the DC Universe

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While there are a few actors and stars who have made the jump from Marvel to DC (and the occasional DC to Marvel in the unexpected "Cavillrine" sense), we don't often see talent who has worked for one of the comic book titans moving over and also joining the other, especially in regards to the still active theatrical universes. Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan will be playing roles in the coming The Batman - Part 2, but this film is regarded as an Elseworlds project, meaning it's not part of the main DC Universe as it stands, further emphasising the lack of crossover between the DCU and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's talent pool.

Regardless of this being the case, fans are still eager for their favourite stars to make the leap from the MCU to the DCU, including the current box office sensation that is Tom Holland.

In a question on Threads, a fan asked DC Studios co-boss James Gunn if Holland could eventually play a part in the DCU, with a few suggestions offered up surrounding younger heroes like Beast Boy, Kid Flash, Aqualad, and Mon-El. Gunn pretty much shut this suggestion down.

"Not sure 30-year-old Tom wants to follow up Spider-Man with Aqualad."

At the moment, it's thought Holland will be returning for at least a few more appearances as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, with his exit from the character likely being several years away. This would mean any DCU role would be quite far down the road, if Holland even wants to follow-up such a major superhero job with another role of the sorts.

Would you like to see Holland join the DCU at some point?