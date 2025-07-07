James Gunn and Zack Snyder are feuding in the latest episode of Rick and Morty

HQ

James Gunn is launching his own adaptation of Superman on Friday, one that looks closer to the comic book version and is more colorful than the take Zack Snyder delivered. This has left some superhero fans stuck in the mindset that you can only like one version or the other, with heated discussions online.

But Gunn and Snyder themselves are good friends and Gunn has used Snyder as a consultant on some issues, and they both feel that the feud is unnecessary as it is perfectly sanctioned to like both interpretations of Superman. However, this hasn't stopped them from parodying themselves in last night's episode of Rick and Morty (Season 8, Episode 7), called Ricker than Fiction.





They go pretty hard at each other, with Gunn being portrayed as something of a bad guy, which he happily did, according to producer Scott Marder. He tells Variety:

"They were good sports. Both of those guys sort of implied that this is the show they watch when they have downtime. So they were thrilled to get to be a part of the world, and there was no pushback or bristling. If anything, they laughed at anything we threw at them. There were probably, frankly, even more digs and more silly things we could have used. All they did was laugh it off."

The episode is out now, but you can check out a short video clip below of Gunn and Snyder meeting in Warner's cafeteria.