James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead DC's entertainment division

We've known for a while that the executives at Warner Bros. have been searching for a 'Kevin Feige-type' to lead DC's entertainment efforts, more so since former DC Films boss Walter Hamada left the company recently. Now, we finally know who will be taking over this role, and it's quite a surprise.

Because James Gunn (Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad) and Peter Safran have been named as the duo that will oversee DC's film, TV, and animation efforts going forward, as The Hollywood Reporter states.

The pair will be co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new division that replaces DC Films and encapsulates more aspects of the entertainment industry, with Gunn being one of the first directors to land a top executive position.

It's said that Gunn will lead the creative efforts, whereas Safran will tackle the business and production elements, and that both will directly report to Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav.

For those wondering if that means an end to Gunn's directorial efforts, the report does note that the filmmaker will be creating the occasional film during his time in the role, which will span for at least the next four years, and tie him exclusively to the DC brand.

Due to the nature of DC's film efforts, not every project will fall under Gunn and Safran's jurisdiction. We're told that Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux will be overseen by other individuals, and a question mark also remains over Matt Reeves' The Batman films and extended universe.