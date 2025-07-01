James Gunn: "Adria Arjonab would be a great Wonder Woman"

When Peter Safran and James Gunn unveiled their plans for the new DC cinematic universe, which really begins on July 11 with the premiere of Superman, there was one iconic character missing: Wonder Woman.

Recently, it was revealed that Gunn hasn't forgotten the heroine and is currently working on an upcoming movie. But... who will take on the character after Gal Gadot? After all, it's not super easy to find someone more cut out for the role than the 178 centimeters tall, extremely fit and former Israeli soldier.

Recently, there was speculation that Adria Arjona (who last played Bix Caleen in both seasons of Andor) might have gotten the role after it was noticed that James Gunn suddenly started following her on Instagram. In an interview with Extra, Gunn was asked about this, and replied:

"I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], 'He just followed her, that means she's Wonder Woman'."

That said, Gunn, who has worked with both Arjona and Peter Safran before in The Belko Experiment, admitted that she would have been a good fit for the role:

"She'd be a great Wonder Woman, by the way."

It's not proof of anything, of course, but at least we can say that this is the first time Gunn has explicitly said that someone would be a good fit for Wonder Woman after it was confirmed that he's working on a new movie. The fact that he's also familiar with her from before might also increase the chances.

But... regardless of this speculation. What do you think, is Gunn right, would Adria Arjona be a good Wonder Woman?

Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com