James Gunn addresses the future of The Flash in the DCU

James Gunn recently weighed in on the possibility of a new Flash movie in the reimagined DC Universe. In a post on his official Threads account, Gunn emphasized his commitment to quality storytelling, reiterating that no DCU project will move forward without a fully completed script. While some films, like the upcoming Clayface, are already in active development due to having polished scripts, Gunn noted that plans for The Flash are currently taking a beat.

This cautious stance highlights Gunn's long-term vision for the DCU, which has already seen major changes, including the recasting of Superman and the anticipated introduction of the Bat Family. Given the mixed reception and underwhelming box office performance of the 2023 Flash film starring Ezra Miller, Gunn seems to be in no rush to bring the Scarlet Speedster back to theaters, preferring to allow time for audiences to reset their expectations.

That said, the character may still make his presence felt in other DCU projects. Classic Flash villains, like Gorilla Grodd, have already appeared in Creature Commandos, and references to the Flash's world could feature in other stories currently in development. This approach keeps the character's legacy alive while laying the groundwork for a stronger future reintroduction.

Do you think Gunn's deliberate pacing will pay off, or should The Flash race back to the big screen sooner?