James Corden Reveals He Auditioned for the Role of Samwise in The Lord of the Rings

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is seen by many as having great casting. Very few could match the wisdom and gentlemanly nature of Ian McKellen's Gandalf, or the performance of Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn. However, a lot of people were interested in the movies when they were first being cast, with one of those going up for audition being none other than James Corden.

James Corden might be known for his rudeness to waiting staff and his late night show nowadays, but back in the late 1990s he was hoping to get a big break by securing the role of Samwise Gamgee. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Corden revealed that "everyone in London" was trying to get a role in The Lord of the Rings.

Corden and a couple of friends did end up getting called back after their first audition, but it didn't end up going anywhere. The late night show host doesn't seem too bothered by the turn of events, though, and says he can still enjoy the movies.

Despite it being interesting Corden auditioned for the role, a lot of Lord of the Rings fans aren't going to be disappointed he never got to be Samwise. Sean Astin did such a fantastic job as Mr. Frodo's gardener that it's difficult to see anyone replacing him.