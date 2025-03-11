James Cameron's wife was inconsolable after watching Avatar: Fire and Ash - Tears flowed for hours

HQ

Things got emotional when James Cameron's wife was given the opportunity to see the third Avatar film, which made her cry uncontrollably for hours. This is according to an interview withEmpire where the director himself said his wife saw the whole film on 22 December and had tried to compose herself after the screening. But without much success.

Finally, James Cameron is reported to have said:

"Honey, I have to go to bed. Sorry, we'll talk about it another time"

The emotional aspect is something that Cameron has emphasised will be allowed to take up more space in the third film, although they also played an important part in the previous two. Just last month, he said in another interview that initial reactions suggest that the film is undoubtedly the most emotional and perhaps the best of the three.

Whether this is true remains to be seen when Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in cinemas on 19 December.