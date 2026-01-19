James Cameron: "We need to figure out how to make Avatar movies more inexpensively"

HQ

Avatar: Fire & Ash has not been the same astonishingly big success as the two films before it, as while the movie has made over $1.3 billion at the box office, it's $1 billion shy of its predecessor and totalling less than half of the complete earnings of the original film. The revenue it has generated is nothing to sneer at, with Avatar 3 being one of the biggest movies of all-time, but still director James Cameron believes there is reason to be concerned.

Speaking with Taiwanese publication TVBS News, the iconic filmmaker noted that he needs to figure out how to make Avatar films in a more cost efficient manner if he wants to continue making chapters in the series.

"Here's the thing: the movie industry is depressed right now. Avatar 3 cost a lot of money. We have to do well in order to continue. We have to do well, and we need to figure out how to make Avatar movies more inexpensively in order to continue."

With $1.3 billion to its name, Avatar: Fire and Ash is likely a big commercial success, but this doesn't change the fact that the film was also astronomically expensive with a rumoured budget of somewhere around $350-$400 million, not including marketing fees and such.

Considering the decreased box office haul of Fire and Ash compared to its predecessors, do you think Cameron is right to be concerned about Avatar's future?