James Cameron warns of the danger of AI

James Cameron has weighed in with his stance on AI, and he believes it is a threat to humanity's future.

Speaking with CTV News, Cameron spoke about those issuing statements to governments and tech companies about concerns regarding AI. "I absolutely share their concern," he said. "I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn't listen."

"I think the weaponization of AI is the biggest danger. I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don't build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it'll escalate. You could imagine an AI in a combat theatre, the whole thing just being fought by the computers at a speed humans can no longer intercede, and you have no ability to deescalate."



AI is increasingly making headline news, especially in Hollywood, where it is a big reason as to why actors and writers are going on strike. Not only are they not being given fair compensation for their work, but smaller actors and writers are facing possible unemployment in the face of AI as studios want to scan their images to use forever without consent or payment.