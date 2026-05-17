James Cameron wants to make Avatar movies faster and cheaper

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The Avatar films have raked in a ton of money, but they've also cost an exorbitant amount to produce, and in a recent interview, James Cameron explains that he now wants to find a more financially sustainable path forward.

But it's not just about the money. Production also needs to happen faster, and according to the director, it's about finding a smarter way to work. Cameron believes he has an idea of how to do this but says it will take at least a year to figure everything out.

Cameron explains that:

"We're going to be looking at some new technologies to try to do them more efficiently. Because they're hideously expensive and take a long time. I want to do them in half the time for two-thirds of the cost. And so it's going to take us a year or so to figure out how to do that"

If everything goes according to plan, the fourth and fifth Avatar films will premiere in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

Are you looking forward to more Avatar?