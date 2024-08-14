James Cameron to critics of the 4K version of Aliens: "They need to move out of their mom's basement"

HQ

The recently 4K-restored Aliens and True Lies have faced some criticism from fans around the world, mainly because of how much of its natural grittiness seems to have been scrubbed away. Something that also happened when Terminator 2 was honoured with a 4K release a handful of years ago and was blamed even then.

However, James Cameron has had enough of the criticism and shared some choice words in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where he said the following:

"When people start reviewing your grain structure, they need to move out of mom's basement and meet somebody. Right? I'm serious"

He then went on to explain how he and his team know what they are doing.

"I mean, are you fucking kidding me? I've got a great team that does the transfers. I do all the color and density work. I look at every shot, every frame, and then the final transfer is done by a guy who has been with me [for years]. All the 'Avatar' films are done that way. Everything is done that way."

What made the cup run over for Cameron was a post on X from HD Report where they analysed and compared the film grain between the one on blu-ray and the recently released 4k version.

