James Cameron to adapt Joe Abercrombie's The Devils

James Cameron appears to be ditching Pandora. At least, he'll be doing so for just a little bit so he can adapt fantasy author Joe Abercrombie's novel The Devils.

Cameron announced the acquisition of The Devils by his company Lightstorm Entertainment via Facebook. "I've loved Joe's writing for years, cherishing each new read, throughout the epic cycle of the First Law books, especially Best Served Cold (LOVE IT!) and the Age of Madness trilogy. But the freshness of the world and the characters in The Devils finally got me off my butt to buy one of his books and partner with him to bring it to the screen," Cameron said.

The acclaimed director also stated that Abercrombie will be helping to write the script for The Devils. The novel was published just last month, and follows a group of monsters as they're tasked with saving Europe from a plague of flesh-eating elves. More books are planned to be released as part of a trilogy.