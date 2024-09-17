James Cameron talks about his plans after Avatar 5

HQ

These are busy times for filmmaker James Cameron, whose schedule is fully dominated by the planet Pandora and its many (blue) inhabitants. But there are plans beyond Avatar, and Cameron has announced via Deadline that he plans to adapt Charles Pellegrino's books about the American nuclear attack on Japan during the Second World War.

A story that, according to Cameron himself, is very important for him to be able to retell in his own way. He told Deadline:

"It's a subject that I've wanted to do a film about, that I've been wrestling with how to do it, over the years.

I met Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a survivor of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki, just days before he died. He was in the hospital. He was handing the baton of his personal story to us, so I have to do it. I can't turn away from it"

If and when Mr Cameron gets round to this new project remains to be seen.

Are you hungry for more atomic bomb films?