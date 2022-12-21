James Cameron Talks a Potential Terminator Reboot

James Cameron has revealed that another Terminator reboot is currently "in discussion," stating that he had been toying with ideas for the franchise. Particularly, it seems Cameron wants to look at AI for the future of the post-apocalyptic series.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, which was first spotted by IGN, Cameron discussed artificial intelligence and invented reality, leading him to discuss the possibility of another Terminator movie.

"If I were to do another Terminator film and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy."

Cameron hasn't been at the helm of a Terminator movie since the franchise's second instalment, though he did come back as a producer in Terminator: Dark Fate. If a new Terminator movie is set for the future, it isn't likely to feature the original stars in a main role, as Cameron stated that made Dark Fate was a "grandad's Terminator movie."