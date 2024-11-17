James Cameron shares some concept art from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

News continues to flow from Disney's D23 event in Brazil, and while the focus has primarily been on Marvel and their superheroes, James Cameron also made an appearance, offering some exciting tidbits about the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Cameron revealed that the new Na'vi we'll meet in Fire and Ash are fierce, angry, and raw—a representation, in many ways, of the anger we're witnessing around the world today. He went on to say:

"I can't wait to show you what we've been working on for Avatar 3. Every day when I'm reviewing new shots, it's like Christmas morning. The characters are so alive, and it all feels so real.

As you'd expect, it's this insane adventure, but it's also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We're going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love.

There are new characters, especially one we think you're going to love—or love to hate. You're going to see a lot more of Pandora, the planet, in ways you've never seen before."

Cameron also mentioned how fire plays a significant role in the story and shared several concept sketches from the production. Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to premiere on December 25, 2025.

Are you excited for Avatar: Fire and Ash?