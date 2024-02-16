James Cameron says he'd put a shotgun in his mouth if he released a 9-hour Avatar cut

James Cameron seems pretty stoked about devoting the rest of his career and possibly life to Avatar. The stories on Pandora just seem to captivate him like nothing else, and that has led to a lot of jokes and memes about the director's passion project.

Some have expected Cameron to release a 9-hour cut of one of his Avatar movies, complete with absolutely everything he wishes he could've put in. However, in a recent interview he said that is not going to happen.

"I would put a shotgun in my mouth if I ever did that," he said. A pretty extreme response, by most accounts, but at least it tells us that we're not going to have to sit in the cinema for a full day to experience a cut of James Cameron's Avatar. The worst part is that a lot of fans would gladly queue up for that viewing experience.