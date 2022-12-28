Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

James Cameron says he don't know if he "would want to make" Terminator now

"I look back on some films that I've made, and I don't know if I would want to make that film now. I don't know if I would want to fetishize the gun,"

Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day are two of the most iconic action movies of all time. It's fair to believe that the writer and director James Cameron is extremely proud of his work today, but as it turns out, he actually has second thought about his masterpieces.

In an interview with Esquire, he says the movies fetishizes guns in a way he isn't convenient with anymore, and that he would have second thoughts about making them today:

"I look back on some films that I've made, and I don't know if I would want to make that film now. I don't know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of Terminator movies 30+ years ago, in our current world. What's happening with guns in our society turns my stomach."

Do you think Cameron makes a valid point, or is glorification of guns in pop-culture a non-issue?

