James Cameron reveals why he's adapting The Devils

James Cameron seems to have got a bit of a second wind, lately. After seeming to be locked on Pandora until he's well into his eighties, Cameron has announced that he'll be making two films based on books, one of which is an adaptation of Joe Abercrombie's The Devils.

Speaking to Empire, Cameron revealed that he simply had to buy the rights to the adaptation after reading the book. "It's nuts. The whole thing is off its tits. I was literally reading parts of the book out loud to my wife Suzy," he said. "And it dawned on me: 'I like this book so much, I should just buy it.'"

The Devils is definitely going to be a different film than Cameron has made in the past, and not just because of the werewolves, pirates, flesh-eating elves, and more. "It doesn't have the kind of conscience that Avatar does, but I don't know if that's a bad thing. [Hiroshima] is a movie you do because you have to. The Devils is a movie you do for fun," Cameron said.

The Devils is currently in the works alongside Avatar 4 and 5. Moreover, Cameron also is working on bringing the non-fiction work Ghosts of Hiroshima by Charles Pellegrino to the big screen.