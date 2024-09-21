James Cameron really doesn't care what you think about his movie dialogue

HQ

Let me see your three-out-of-the-four-highest-grossing films — then we'll talk about dialogue effectiveness. Those are the words of James Cameron who's clearly fed up with people giving him flack about sub par dialogue in some of his movies.

Speaking to Empire about The Terminator he was pretty blunt and told the interviewer:

"There are parts of it that are pretty cringeworthy, and parts of it that are like, 'Yeah, we did pretty well for the resources we had available. I don't cringe on any of the dialogue, but I have a lower cringe factor than, apparently, a lot of people do around the dialogue that I write"

"You know what? Let me see your three-out-of-the-four-highest-grossing films — then we'll talk about dialogue effectiveness"