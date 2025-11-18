James Cameron promises to make "at least one more Alita movie"

If you've been holding your breath on news about the next chapter of the Alita: Battle Angel series, iconic filmmaker James Cameron has some good news to share on this front. In an interview with Empire, the Avatar creator has promised that at least one more film in the series will become a reality and that he has signed a blood oath with director Robert Rodriguez to make the project a reality.

When asked about a second Alita film, Cameron mentioned: "I appreciate the loyalty of the Alita fans. Robert Rodriguez and I have sworn a blood oath to do at least one more Alita movie. In fact, we're thinking of an architecture that bridges to a third film, but we'll be satisfied if we can make one more. And we're making progress on that."

While that is encouraging news, it should be worth saying that Cameron's movies are few and far between these days, with the 71-year-old director only making two films (soon three) this century (if you disregard his documentary projects), with all of these being Avatar flicks. Granted, he has lent his skills to scriptwriting in this time, including for Alita: Battle Angel, but still the veteran creative doesn't write new movie scripts all too often, with his last feature-length script that wasn't an Avatar or Alita being 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate, a rather poorly received movie.

Would you like to see another Alita film?