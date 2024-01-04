James Cameron on filming Titanic: "We cast short extras so it made our set look bigger"

HQ

In making what would become one of the most successful films in history, James Cameron spared no expense. The modelling of the RMS Titanic, and the effects around it, was admittedly one of the biggest challenges Cameron had faced throughout his long career.

However, that doesn't mean he allowed himself to use tricks and shortcuts wherever possible. Something that the director told the LA Times more about in an interview in connection with the recently released 4K version of the film - where he admits that, among other things, they used short-statured extras to make everything look bigger than it actually was.

"We only cast short extras so it made our set look bigger...Anybody above 5'8", we didn't cast them. It's like we got an extra million dollars of value out of casting."

