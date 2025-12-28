James Cameron: Matt Damon was never offered a role in Avatar

HQ

James Cameron has now put an end to one of the most persistent Hollywood myths. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter He dismisses the claim that Matt Damon was offered a role in the first Avatar, and thus turned down a substantial amount of money.

"He was never offered the part"

Damon has previously stated (in interviews dating back to 2019) that he was offered the role of Jake Sully in the 2009 original - along with an incredible ten per cent of the film's gross revenue - but Cameron claims that there was never a formal offer. The conversation remained at the planning stage, as Damon was already committed to The Bourne Ultimatum.

Cameron also does not understand where Damon got that "ten per cent of gross revenue" figure from and says:

"If, in his mind, that's what it would've taken for him to do Avatar, then it wouldn't have happened. Trust me on that"

In the end, the role went to Sam Worthington, and Avatar became the highest-grossing film of all time. And that was that.